WHITE HALL — Timothy Greer Moulton, 68, passed away at 5:30 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Alton Memorial Hospital.



Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Sept. 23, 1950, he was the son of the late Vincent and Joan (Howard) Moulton of Carrollton.



He is survived by his son, Alexander Moulton of Jerseyville; a daughter, Abigail (Moulton) Durbin, a son-in-law, Blake Durbin, and a grandson, Grant Durbin, of Shelbyville; his former wife, Nancy (Stringer) Moulton of Jerseyville; a brother-in-law, Robert Huebner of Louisville, Kentucky; niece Hannah Huebner and husband, Naaman, of Jeffersontown, Kentucky; niece Emily Huebener of Aurora, Colorado; and many beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Mary Ann (Moulton) Huebner of Louisville, Kentucky.



Tim graduated in 1968 from Carrollton High School and majored in business at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville. His working years in the agricultural business included farming, owning/operating Moulton Equipment Co. (White Hall and Carlinville) and being a salesman for Hargrave International in Jerseyville. He was an active member and former president of White Hall Lions Club and was an avid supporter of the local schools, sports teams and community. He is a member and former trustee of All Saints Catholic Church in White Hall and was a former representative for the Priest Retirement Fund Campaign for the Springfield Diocese. For the past 25 years, he has participated in Cursillo retreats in Quincy, Residents Encounter Christ Prison Ministry, and his parish youth retreats. He also was a current board member of the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corp.



He enjoyed meeting people and remembered everyone he met. He will be remembered most by the way he witnessed his faith through his kindness, generosity and service to others. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at All Saints Church in White Hall. A prayer service will be at 2:45 p.m. Friday at the church. Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the church. Private burial rites will be at a later date at White Hall Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to All Saints Church or the Greene County Tri-Parish Youth Group. Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall is in charge of arrangements.

