WHITE HALL — Timothy R. Dawdy, 55, of White Hall passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital.
He was born Aug. 14, 1963, in Jacksonville, the son of Gary and Janet Gilmore Dawdy.
He is survived by his fiancée, Janice Sweeten of White Hall; a son, Jeremy Dawdy of Calhoun, Georgia; and two sisters, Rosanne (Loren) Hamilton of Chapin and Amy (Brad) Twitchell of St. Charles, Missouri. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tim served in the United States Army. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He enjoyed "Star Wars", golfing, spending time with his many friends, and listening to Journey.
A memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall. Private burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the North Greene Knights Youth League Football program. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall
234 N. Main St.
White Hall, IL 62092
(217) 374-2337
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Mar. 8, 2019