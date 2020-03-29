SPRINGFIELD — Timothy V. "Tim" Stinebaker, 54, of Springfield died at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center.

Tim was born on Aug. 3, 1965, in Jacksonville, the son of Lester and Terry Fulmer Stinebaker. He married Diane Jackson on Dec. 31, 2000.

Tim was a 1983 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Tim was employed in sales at Walmart for 10 years. His most important pastime was being with his family, but he also enjoyed watching movies, reading, computers, gaming with friends and cooking.

Tim was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Stinebaker of Springfield; his parents, Lester and Terry Stinebaker of Woodson; two siblings, Wendy Eisenmann of Bloomington and Kyle Stinebaker of Florida; several aunts and uncles; a niece, Aliyah; and three nephews, Austin, Allen and Anthony.

A private family ceremony was held Tuesday, March, 24, 2020, at Boardman-Smith Funeral Home in Springfield. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date at Douglas Avenue United Methodist Church. Donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. Please visit boardmansmith.com to offer your condolences.