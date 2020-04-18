Todd Spencer Alexander, 57, of Jacksonville, a loving father of two, passed away Thursday evening, April 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Todd was born on Aug. 2, 1962, in Jacksonville to Clifford S. and Mary R. Alexander. He graduated in 1981 from Jacksonville High School. Todd was a hard worker and handyman. He always knew how to help build or fix just about anything. He enjoyed spending his free time with family, his brothers, and camping at Lake Jacksonville for the past 34 years. He's shared a lot of great memories with Catherine S. Alexander and their two daughters. Most importantly, he loved being a papa to his grandson. He is survived by his father, Clifford S. Alexander of Jacksonville; his mother, Mary R. Alexander of Jacksonville; his two daughters, Erin A. Alexander of Nashville, Tennessee, and Lauren A. Alexander of South Wilmington; his grandson, Jackson D. LaBonte of South Wilmington; his three brothers, Michael L. Alexander (Janet) of Jacksonville, Rick E. Alexander (Tami) of Jacksonville and Steven R. Alexander (Mary) of Jacksonville; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private funeral will be held with burial at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials may be given to the . Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.