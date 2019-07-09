Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tom Cottingham. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary





Tom was born March 10, 1939, in East Hardin, the son of Leonard Glenn and Zelma Etta Neal Cottingham. He married the love of his life, Ada Sue Nevius, on Jan. 10, 1959, in Kampsville, and she survives.



Tom also is survived by two daughters, Kelly Reneé (Darryl) Stansfield of Murrayville and Kerry Raye (Bruce) Henderson of Quincy; 15 grandchildren; and three great-grandsons. He was preceded in death by one grandson, one sister and two brothers.



Tom was employed for many years at McDonnell-Douglas. He and his wife owned and operated Flamingo Beauty Salon for many years. He had served as a minister for Jehovah's Witnesses since 1967. He had strong faith in the Bible's promise of a resurrection and zealously shared his hope with everyone he could.



The family will host a memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Jacksonville. Private interment will be at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

