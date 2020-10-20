1/1
Toni Hammond
1963 - 2020
Toni Hammond, 57, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

She was born Jan. 16, 1963, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Donald K. and Janell E. Fuelling Hammond.

She is survived by her sister, Tina (Mark) Petroski of Springfield; and four nephews, Kirk (Beth) Petroski of Springfield, Kyle Petroski of Springfield, Kris (Elise) Petroski of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Kaden Petroski of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Toni was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. She loved animals, volunteered at the Jacksonville Senior Center and made quilts for Quilts of Valor, a group supporting veterans.

A funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League or the Humane Society. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
02:30 - 03:30 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
OCT
22
Funeral service
03:30 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
October 19, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. May your memories give you peace and comfort. Will miss Toni and her sweet smile at the senior center.
Marilyn Lawless
Marilyn Lawless
Friend
