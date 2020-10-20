Toni Hammond, 57, of Jacksonville died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Kindred Hospital in Peoria.

She was born Jan. 16, 1963, in Wichita Falls, Texas, the daughter of Donald K. and Janell E. Fuelling Hammond.

She is survived by her sister, Tina (Mark) Petroski of Springfield; and four nephews, Kirk (Beth) Petroski of Springfield, Kyle Petroski of Springfield, Kris (Elise) Petroski of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Kaden Petroski of Springfield. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Toni was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. She loved animals, volunteered at the Jacksonville Senior Center and made quilts for Quilts of Valor, a group supporting veterans.

A funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Salem Lutheran Church with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, prior to the service, at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Animal Protective League or the Humane Society. Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.