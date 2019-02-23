Obituary Print Tony Eugene Ottwell (1949 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

PLEASANT HILL — Tony Eugene Ottwell, 70, of Kampsville passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Boyd Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.



Tony was born Jan. 30, 1949, at Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield to Antone and Cecelia Clendenny Ottwell.



Tony attended Calhoun schools, starting first grade at Fox Creek in Mozier, then Kampsville and Hardin. A bad accident meant he was unable to graduate with his classmates, but he later obtained his G.E.D.



He furthered his education at SIU-Carbondale.



In earlier years he farmed and worked for Davis Oil Co. and as a building inspector. He retired after 33 years from the State of Illinois Conservation Department.



Tony married Linda Buchanan on May 18, 1968, and to this union were born Michael James and Michelle Lynn Ottwell. Linda passed away Feb. 15, 1990. He then married Cathy Norton in January 1991.



Tony was a member of Kampsville American Legion Post 1083. He was on the board of both Fox Creek Cemetery and Spear Cemetery in Calhoun County. He was an avid duck hunter and fisherman with his many friends.



Tony was baptized in his younger years and was a member of Mozier Church of Christ.



Survivors include his wife, Cathy, of Kampsville; a son, Michael (Ada) Ottwell of Berkley, Missouri; a daughter, Michelle (Brian) Baker of Palm Springs, California; his stepmother, Patsy Otwell of Waterloo; a sister, Carol (Chris) Basler of Columbia; a brother, Randy (Leslie) Otwell of Waterloo; three stepsons, Shannon Norton of Columbia, Missouri, Shawn (Kim) Norton of Nebo and Shane Norton of Nebo; and several stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Tony was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda; and a sister, Mary Schafer.



Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill; they will be conducted by Brother Darin Workman. Burial will follow at Fox Creek Cemetery near Mozier. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Family and friends will meet following the services at The Landing in Kampsville.



Memorials may be made to Fox Creek Cemetery, North Calhoun Ambulance or North Calhoun Fire District. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is in charge of arrangements.

502 S MAIN

Pleasant Hill , IL 62366

