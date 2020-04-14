GREENFIELD — Tonya Louise Gray, 19, formerly of Greenfield, died unexpectedly April 7, 2020, in Merrillville, Indiana.

She was born April 5, 2001, in Jacksonville to Melissa J. (stepfather Gary Lassiter) Gray and Douglas E. (stepmother Crystal Carl) Gray, who survive.

Also surviving are her brothers, Douglas G. Gray and Nickolas L. Gray, both of Greenfield; a beloved half-sister, Madison J. Gray; her "other mother," Donita "Dea" Tuey; her maternal great-grandmother, Retha Loy; her paternal grandfather, Donald L. Tuey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Peg Tuey; and an aunt, Tonia Tuey.

Tonya participated in volleyball, softball and track while in the Greenfield School District. She loved caring for children and being with family and friends. She had a big heart and contagious smile and will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Because of current regulations, private family services were held. Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield is assisting the family. Please leave online condolences or memories at shields-bishopfh.com.