Tracey Lynn Dirden
1966 - 2020
Tracey Lynn Dirden, 54, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born March 4, 1966, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Wayne Edward and Wanda Irene Hutton Strickler.

She is survived by her mother of Carrollton; three daughters, Heather (Jay) Schroeder, Molly Dirden (Clayton Rodems) and Madison Dirden, all of Jacksonville; one sister, Kimberly (Steven) Settles of Carrollton; nieces and nephew, Stephanie (Kaleb) Vetter of Greenfield, Sara (Shaun) Morton of Carlinville and Dakota Settles (Maddie Weber) of White Hall; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayden Vetter, Kohen Vetter, Brennen Vetter, Ashley (Wesley) Wingert and Alex Morton; Angela (Matt) Giberson of Jerseyville and Michael (Jessica) Sanders of Jacksonville, both of whom she considered family; and a special friend, William Summers of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father and her former husband, Forrest C. Dirden.

Tracey was a 1984 graduate of Jacksonville High School and then obtained her licensed practical nurse certificate. She had operated a home daycare for many years and currently was serving as a facilitator of visits between foster children and their biological loved ones for Chaddock in Quincy. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, swimming and being outdoors, and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs. Tracey was a great caretaker of her mother and loved comedy movie nights with Heather, car karaoke and road trips with Molly, and supporting Madison in The Special Olympics.

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A private family funeral then will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS, Special Olympics of Jacksonville or Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
Funeral services provided by
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Jacksonville Chapel - Jacksonville
1100 Lincoln Ave.
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-4000
17 entries
July 6, 2020
Heather, Molly & Maddie, I am so sorry to hear about loss of your mom. Hugs and prayers for all of you! ❤
Tena Vincent
July 6, 2020
Hugs and Prayers to all. So sorry for your loss.
Phyllus
July 6, 2020
She was a very special person. Loved working with her at the high school kitchen.
Terry Sumpter
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Heather, Molly and Madison, Im so sorry to hear of your moms passing. She and I use to be great friends in school. It breaks my heart but know she is now in a much peaceful place. My thoughts will be with you all at this time. Tracey till we see each other again on the great big roller rink in the sky.
Kelli Carmack
Friend
July 6, 2020
My heart is broken for your loss, I will always have a smile as I remember Tracey, and growing up at the lake, and the times our adult paths have brought us together over the years. Prayers to your family.
Brandy Jones
July 6, 2020
So sorry for ur loss
Kendra Rohn
Friend
July 6, 2020
Very sorry to hear this, Tracey was in my group of student nurses in 1985. We went clinical together as group of six. She had beautiful smile. Condolences to her family and her close friends. ❤
Teresa Shive Armstrong
Classmate
July 6, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Your mother had such a loving heart and every thing she did she was truly from her heart. I was honored to know her. Prayers for peace and healing to you all.
Annette Huddleston
Coworker
July 6, 2020
To the family of Tracy,
You are all in my prayers. To know Tracy was to love her. She will so be missed by her family friends. She is flying with the Angels. God be with you through this terrible time. God Bless you all.
Marian Manker
Neighbor
July 6, 2020
Dear Tracey,
I'm still in shock, you were so sweet and understand. You were always my go to person when I had questions and concerns. I love you beautiful lady, I miss you terribly. Prayers to your family and friends.
Teresa Smith
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Mom and ladies, truely sadden by the loss of Tracey, way to young. She was so nice, loving and a hard worker. She will be missed. My prayers to all.
Emma Baldwin
Friend
July 6, 2020
I am so very sorry for your loss. I had the pleasure of working with Tracey at Chaddock. She was such a kind and loving person. Tracey was always willing to put others needs before her own and she really cared about the work she was doing. She will be dearly missed. I am thinking of your family during this time.
Kelsey Markley
Coworker
July 6, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to the family. We will all miss her beautiful smile. May she Rest In Peace.
Buck and Jean Hord
Family
July 6, 2020
The Laroche family are very sorry for the loss of Tracey. Our prayers are with all of you
Gerry and Carole Laroche
Family
July 6, 2020
She's a sweet person 2 sweet kids that will miss her I'm sorry for your loss
Robert Rinaldo
Friend
July 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss...thinking of everyone and wishing all of you God's peace and comfort at this time....
Andy & Sally Mansfield
Friend
July 5, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She used to babysit for me sometime ago. I am thinking of you all.
Annette Massey Woods
Friend
