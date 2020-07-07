Tracey Lynn Dirden, 54, of Jacksonville died Friday, July 3, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

She was born March 4, 1966, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Wayne Edward and Wanda Irene Hutton Strickler.

She is survived by her mother of Carrollton; three daughters, Heather (Jay) Schroeder, Molly Dirden (Clayton Rodems) and Madison Dirden, all of Jacksonville; one sister, Kimberly (Steven) Settles of Carrollton; nieces and nephew, Stephanie (Kaleb) Vetter of Greenfield, Sara (Shaun) Morton of Carlinville and Dakota Settles (Maddie Weber) of White Hall; five great-nieces and great-nephews, Hayden Vetter, Kohen Vetter, Brennen Vetter, Ashley (Wesley) Wingert and Alex Morton; Angela (Matt) Giberson of Jerseyville and Michael (Jessica) Sanders of Jacksonville, both of whom she considered family; and a special friend, William Summers of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father and her former husband, Forrest C. Dirden.

Tracey was a 1984 graduate of Jacksonville High School and then obtained her licensed practical nurse certificate. She had operated a home daycare for many years and currently was serving as a facilitator of visits between foster children and their biological loved ones for Chaddock in Quincy. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, swimming and being outdoors, and was a fan of the Chicago Cubs. Tracey was a great caretaker of her mother and loved comedy movie nights with Heather, car karaoke and road trips with Molly, and supporting Madison in The Special Olympics.

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A private family funeral then will be held with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS, Special Olympics of Jacksonville or Ronald McDonald House of Springfield. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.