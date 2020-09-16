Tracy Lynn Orr, 59, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born April 8, 1961, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John William and Barbara Million Wallbaum. She married James Orr on Aug. 7, 1982, at Church of Our Saviour, and he survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Barbara Wallbaum of Murrayville; a son, Jimmy Q. Orr of Jacksonville; two daughters, Lisa (Kent) Taylor of Jacksonville and Beth (fiancé, Andrew Morgan) Orr of New Berlin; four grandchildren, Landon, Keagen, and Grayson Taylor and Henslee Morgan; three brothers, Tony Wallbaum of Murrayville, Terry Wallbaum of Mount Carmel and Tim (Lisa) Wallbaum of Jackson, Michigan; a sister, Teresa Wallbaum (husband, John Lynch) of Alexandria, Virginia; and her mother-in-law, Nancy Orr of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father; a father-in-law, James K. Orr; and a grandson, James William Taylor.

Tracy graduated from Routt High School and, in 1983, from Illinois College. She then worked for Brahler's Trucking Supply in Jacksonville for many years. She loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was involved in anything her grandchildren did. Tracy devoted her life to her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed all of her Disney trips with her grandchildren, most recently to Hawaii. She was a volunteer at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired and was an active with Mother's Volleyball for many years. She was a proud member of the Alumni Pink Team. Tracy was an active board member of Perma-Bound Books in Jacksonville.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday with the family meeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Saviour Grade School, Routt High School or Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.