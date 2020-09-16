1/1
Tracy Lynn Orr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tracy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Tracy Lynn Orr, 59, of Jacksonville passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born April 8, 1961, in Jacksonville, the daughter of John William and Barbara Million Wallbaum. She married James Orr on Aug. 7, 1982, at Church of Our Saviour, and he survives.

Also surviving are her mother, Barbara Wallbaum of Murrayville; a son, Jimmy Q. Orr of Jacksonville; two daughters, Lisa (Kent) Taylor of Jacksonville and Beth (fiancé, Andrew Morgan) Orr of New Berlin; four grandchildren, Landon, Keagen, and Grayson Taylor and Henslee Morgan; three brothers, Tony Wallbaum of Murrayville, Terry Wallbaum of Mount Carmel and Tim (Lisa) Wallbaum of Jackson, Michigan; a sister, Teresa Wallbaum (husband, John Lynch) of Alexandria, Virginia; and her mother-in-law, Nancy Orr of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her father; a father-in-law, James K. Orr; and a grandson, James William Taylor.

Tracy graduated from Routt High School and, in 1983, from Illinois College. She then worked for Brahler's Trucking Supply in Jacksonville for many years. She loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She was involved in anything her grandchildren did. Tracy devoted her life to her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed all of her Disney trips with her grandchildren, most recently to Hawaii. She was a volunteer at Illinois School for the Visually Impaired and was an active with Mother's Volleyball for many years. She was a proud member of the Alumni Pink Team. Tracy was an active board member of Perma-Bound Books in Jacksonville.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Church of Our Saviour. Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday with the family meeting friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville. A prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Saviour Grade School, Routt High School or Illinois School for the Visually Impaired. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved