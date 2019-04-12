SPRINGFIELD — Troy Allen Saulz, 46, of Carrollton died unexpectedly at 7:22 a.m. Friday, April 5, 2019.
Troy was born May 29, 1972, in Austin, Texas, the son of Ernest Allen Saulz and Juanita Upleger.
Troy went to school at Lincoln Technical College, where he received a degree in automotive diesel management. He was part owner of J & T Transmission for 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Saulz; and a sister, Katrina Baker.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Juanita and Robert Upledger of Carrolton; his wife, Stacy Saulz of Carrollton; two sisters, Kristie Snyders of Cottage Hills and Brandi Keifer; two stepdaughters, Amanda (Ed) Johnson of Kampsville and Shanie (Michael) Ellerman of Carrolton; one stepson, Gabe (Kelli) Snyder of Manchester; four granddaughters, Alyce, Kaydince, Amiah and Valerica; three grandsons, Braydin, Cain and Channing; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Cremation was provided by Lincoln Land Cremation Society. Memorial contributions may be made to the family of Troy Saulz. Contributions for the family may be sent to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 208 Seventh St., Carrollton, IL 62016.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 12, 2019