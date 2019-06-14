CHATHAM — Tyler Cannon, 28, of Chatham and formerly of Jacksonville passed away at 8:53 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at St. John's Hospital.
Tyler was born on Dec. 7, 1990, in Jacksonville, the son of Mike and Jean Peters Cannon.
He graduated in 2009 from Glenwood High School and was employed with Robert "Chick" Fritz Distributing. Tyler enjoyed playing video games, hockey and paintball.
He is survived by his parents, Mike and Jean Cannon of Chatham; his maternal grandma, Helen Peters of Springfield; paternal grandparents, Thomas and Barbara Cannon of Jacksonville; siblings, Brandy (husband, Nathaniel) Neff of Chatham, Bryan Cannon of Lincoln and Blake Cannon of Chatham; three nieces, Hanna, Emma and Camilla; and a nephew, Aiden.
Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center-Chatham. Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Butler Funeral Home-Chatham, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donation Network, 2401 Memphis Drive, Springfield, IL 62702.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 14, 2019