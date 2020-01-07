Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyrah L. Timmerman. View Sign Service Information Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester 657 North Main Winchester , IL 62694 (217)-243-0444 Send Flowers Obituary

WINCHESTER — Tyrah L. Timmerman, 21, of Winchester passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Evelyn's House Hospice Center in St. Louis.



She was born March 31, 1998, in Springfield, the daughter of LaRae and Jason Timmerman.



Surviving are her parents, LaRae and Jason Timmerman of Winchester; a brother, Tyler Miley; grandparents, "Grammy" Vicki Timmerman, "Nin" Karen Hatcher and "Grandpa Cuban" Larry Brockhouse; best friend, Caroline Casler; companion, Taylor Kirchhofer; a great group of her closest friends, who spent her last days with her; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her brother, Trevor Miley; and her grandfathers, "Paw Paw" Tim Timmerman and "Grandpa Gene" Gene Hatcher.



Tyrah was a 2016 graduate of Winchester High School,where she excelled in softball and basketball. She was a free spirit, a fun-loving young lady with an attitude. She loved nothing more than having a good time with her friends, playing pool and going to concerts. Her vacation spot of choice was anywhere with a beach. She was a certified nursing assistant and worked at Grandma Rudy's and Annabel Lee's as a waitress. Tyrah aspired to becoming a registered nurse and moving to somewhere with a beach.



A celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Evelyn's House Hospice Center. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.

