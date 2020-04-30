GREENFIELD — V. Nadine (Newingham) Arnold, 93 of Peoria peacefully passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Cornerstone Rehabilitation and Health Care in Peoria Heights.

Nadine was born Aug. 8, 1926, in Riggston to Ernest and Ethel (Killebrew) Newingham. Nadine married Harry Arnold Jr. in Little Rock, Arkansas, on March 17, 1952. Nadine and Harry were blessed to share 63 years together, raising their family and enjoying their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry preceded Nadine in death in July 2015.

Nadine is survived by her daughter, Carmen Garland of Murray, Kentucky; and her son, Gregory Arnold (Kathy) of Louisville, Kentucky. Nadine will be deeply missed by her five grandchildren, Brooke Arnold of Mackinaw, Justin Garland (Terri) and Joshua Garland (Julia) of Murray, Kentucky, Scott Arnold of Danvers and Amanda Borsch (Scott) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and seven great-grandchildren. Nadine also is survived by her sister, Naomi Wright (the late Harold) and her brother, Bernard Newingham (Jo).

Nadine also was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Cathy Lynn; her parents, Ernest and Ethel (Killebrew) Newingham; and two brothers, Lyndle and Carroll Dean.

Nadine retired from Illinois Secretary of State, Driver Services, and was a member of Sunnyland Christian Church.

Nadine will be remembered for her kindness and compassion, her beautiful smile, and her love of family.

Because of current restrictions, a Celebration of Life for Nadine will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the