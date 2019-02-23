SILVER SPRINGS, Va. — Valerie Lee Blane, 70, of Silver Springs and formerly of Jacksonville, Illinois, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018.
A 1970 graduate of Illinois College, Valerie also earned master's degrees in special education (visual impairment) and deaf education. She worked as a special education teacher for deaf and blind students.
Donations in Valerie's memory may be made to the music department at North Bethesda United Methodist Church, 10100 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Feb. 23, 2019