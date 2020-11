Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Veda's life story with friends and family

Share Veda's life story with friends and family

BARRY — Veda Irene Sisk died Nov. 9. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Thursday at Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store