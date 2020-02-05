PITTSFIELD — Velma Christison, 89, of rural Pittsfield passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at her home and surrounded by her family.

She was born Sept. 16, 1930, to Harry and Frances (Ellis) Reel. Velma married the love of her life, William Christison, on June 24, 1950, at Detroit United Methodist Church in Detroit by the Rev. John Watson, who survives.

Velma graduated in 1948 from Pittsfield High School and went to work at Stark Brothers. Soon after, she met Bill when he came to build a pond for her dad; that moment is when their love story began. Shortly after their marriage, they moved to the Ellis Family Farm, where she was born and raised and continued to live until her passing.

Velma was a loving wife and mother who was always stylish and put together with a little sass. She loved to cook and is described by her son-in-law as the best cook in Pike County. She continued to teach her daughters her secrets while fixing Sunday lunch for her family every week. Velma loved embroidery, needlepoint and quilting. She enjoyed making quilts for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with gifting each of her daughters a special quilt for their 50th birthdays. Velma was a member of Detroit United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, HCE, Country Couples and Pike Promenaders. Bill and Velma enjoyed square dancing, playing cards and games, and took great pleasure in traveling with family and, in later years, enjoyed traveling with Goodwin Tours.

She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Bill Christison; daughters, Peggy Guthrie of rural Pittsfield, Sandra (John) Farrell of rural Pittsfield, Brenda (Jim) Swartz of rural Pittsfield and Vicky (Earl) Phillips of rural Pittsfield; grandchildren, Rodney (Jessica) Guthrie, Jill (Luke) Wiley, Amy (Richie) Williams, Lisa Farrell, Katie (Jim) Shields and Abby (Joe) Landolt; great-grandchildren, Will and Xan Guthrie, Kara, Lauren and Hannah Williams, Drew, Dylan and Ellie Shields and Ben and Jack Landolt. Also surviving is a brother, A.C. (Norma) Reel; a sister, Leta Jean Daniels; sisters-in-law, Ann Reel and Pat (Clarence) Huseman;and numerous nieces and nephews.

Velma was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lois Miller; a brother, Harry Lee Reel; and sons-in-law, Paul Guthrie and Robbie Howland.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Detroit United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Blue River Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Niebur Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Memorials are suggested to Blue River Cemetery. Online condolences may be left to the family at nieburfh.com.