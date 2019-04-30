Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Velma (Alexander) Leib. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Send Flowers Obituary

Velma Leib, 85, of South Jacksonville died Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Generations at Lincoln in Lincoln.



She was born Jan. 3, 1934, near Alexander, the daughter of Norman and Loretta Huntley Alexander. Velma married William R. Leib on Jan. 20, 1952, in Jacksonville, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2016.



Velma is survived by two sons, Billy Leib of Jacksonville and Paul (Robin) Leib of Geneseo; four grandchildren, William "Billy" (Mandy) Leib of Jacksonville, Jacob (Riane) Leib of Davenport, Iowa, Jessica (James) Vannier of Murrayville and Jordan Leib of North Liberty, Iowa; two great-grandchildren, Will Leib and Wesley Vannier; three brothers, Norman (Ann) Alexander of Jacksonville, Benjamin Alexander of Pennsylvania and Clifford (Reubena) Alexander of Jacksonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Della McDaniel, Doris Sims and Virginia Spradlin.



Velma was a homemaker and bookkeeper for her husband's business, Leib Trucking, for many years. She was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed worked on the church newsletter and delivered Doorbell Dinners. Velma was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed attending her children's, grandchildren's and, later, great-grandchildren's activities.



The family will meet friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 30, 2019

