BEARDSTOWN — VERA EILEEN MALTBY NEWMAN, 68, of Beardstown died Oct. 31. A memorial visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov 4 at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Friends are welcome to sign the register book any time after noon on Wednesday. Due to the current pandemic, attendance will be limited to 25 people at a time and social distancing required. Sager Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.