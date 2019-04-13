Obituary Print Verna "Joanne" (Milstead) Clark (1934 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

CHANDLERVILLE — Verna "Joanne" Clark, 84, of Chandlerville passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jacksonville.



She was born Dec. 5, 1934, in Cass County, the daughter of Leonard and Beulah (Atterberry) Milstead. She married J.C. Clark on May 28, 1957, in Tallula, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 17, 2003.



Joanne was a 1952 graduate of Chandlerville High School. After graduating, she was employed for nine years as a seamstress at Well's Lamont Glove Factory in Beardstown before it closed. For 17 years she was employed as a machine operator at Atwood Vacuum and Dana Corp. in Havana and also sold Avon for seven years. She also baked and decorated cakes. She loved working in the yard and garden. Her pride and joy were the two cats they adopted, Smoke and Lightning, who lived to be 14 and 18 years old. She also liked watching the St. Louis Cardinals on TV.



Joanne is survived by three brothers-in-law, Herschel (wife, Roberta) Clark, Donald (wife, Shirlee) Clark and Richard (wife, Sharon) Clark; a special cousin, Hazel Edge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ira Edison Milstead; and a sister-in-law, Silvia (husband, Tom) Palmer.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Lintner-Hurley Funeral Home in Chandlerville with the Rev. Ken Gennicks officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Chandlerville Cemetery will immediately follow the service.



Memorial contributions in Joanne's name may be made to American Legion Post #694 in Chandlerville or the Chandlerville Cemetery Fund.

255 S Main St

Chandlerville, IL 62627

