Vernon Stanley "Stan" Coil, age 74 of Beardstown, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-7 PM Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Colwell Memorial Home in Beardstown. There will be no burial. Military Honors will be conducted by Guthrie-Pierce VFW Post #1239 of Beardstown at 7 PM Wednesday at the memorial home.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 22, 2019