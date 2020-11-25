EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Vicki Denise (Burks) Dawdy of Franklin, Illinios, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Vicki was born May 18, 1958, in Miami, Florida, the first of three children born to Richard and Marjorie (Pederson) Burks. Vicki attended South Miami Heights grade school, Mays Junior High South Miami and Killian High in South Miami, before moving in 1974 to Posey County, Indiana. There, she graduated in 1976 from North Posey High School.

Vicki worked at Anchor Industries and Target in Evansville and Marion, Illinios, prior to becoming disabled because of injuries suffered while working asset protection for Target.

While growing up she enjoyed softball and outdoor activities. Vicki also was a majorette in the marching band with Mays Junior High, where she participated in multiple parades in the late 1960s and early '70s, including marching in the Orange Bowl Parade.

Later in life, Vicki's love for the outdoors continued. She loved camping and traveling with her husband, J.D. Her favorite spots were Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and Gulf Shores, Alabama. In addition, she loved crafting, holiday decorating and scrapbooking.

The biggest love in Vicki's life was being with her family. She has three sons, two daughters-in-law, four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter soon to arrive. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and future great-granddaughter was the greatest joy in her life.

Surviving are her husband, James Dean Dawdy of Franklin, Illinios; a brother, Richard Burks (wife, Tracy Burks) of New Harmony; a brother-in-Law, Kenny Molinet of Evansville; a son, Thomas Koss of Jacksonville, Illinios; a son, Jeremy Koss (wife, Amanda Koss) of Summertown, Tennessee; a son, Christopher Koss (wife, Deonna Koss) of Summertown, Tennessee; granddaughters, Adrianna Koss (partner, Alex Stouder), Kelsey Koss, Ella Hall and Cinsley Koss; and a great-granddaughter, Leighton Jean Stouder.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Burks (March 30, 2007); her mother, Marjorie Burks (Aug. 2, 1998); and a sister, Lori Molinet (April 18, 2016).

A gathering will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Ziemer Funeral Home North Chapel, 6300 N. First Ave., Evansville, IN 47710. A Celebration of Life will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home and will be live-streamed on the Ziemer Funeral Home and Cremation Services' Facebook page beginning 20 minutes prior to service time. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 6500 Technology Center Drive, Suite 100, Zionsville, IN 46077. Condolences may be made online at ziemerfuneralhome.com.