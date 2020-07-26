WINCHESTER — Vicki J. Merriman, 62, of Winchester passed away Friday, July 24 at her daughter's Winchester home. She was born Nov. 10, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James E. and Charlene Bailey Merriman.

Surviving is son, Matthew Lindsey of Winchester; daughter, Nicole (Michael) Rotella of Winchester; granddaughters, Madison Lindsey and Alaina Rotella both of Winchester and parents, James and Charlene Merriman of Winchester. Preceding her in death were sisters, Debbie Mills and Susan Merriman, and brother David Merriman.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.