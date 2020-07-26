1/1
Vicki J. Merriman
1957 - 2020
WINCHESTER — Vicki J. Merriman, 62, of Winchester passed away Friday, July 24 at her daughter's Winchester home. She was born Nov. 10, 1957, in Jacksonville, the daughter of James E. and Charlene Bailey Merriman.

Surviving is son, Matthew Lindsey of Winchester; daughter, Nicole (Michael) Rotella of Winchester; granddaughters, Madison Lindsey and Alaina Rotella both of Winchester and parents, James and Charlene Merriman of Winchester. Preceding her in death were sisters, Debbie Mills and Susan Merriman, and brother David Merriman.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of arrangements.



Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
657 North Main
Winchester, IL 62694
(217) 243-0444
