Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki L. (Hires) Buller. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOLLYWOOD, FL. - On Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019, Vicki L. Buller passed into the presence of the Lord at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Miami, Florida surrounded by her immediate family.



Vicki was 70 years old. Vicki was born in 1949 in Carrollton and is predeceased by her parents Jess and Niela Garrison Hires.



She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, Randall Buller from Hollywood, Florida; her daughter, Anna Simon from Nordheim, Texas; her son, Nathan Buller from Amarillo, Texas; her two brothers, Rick (Patty) Hires from Carrollton and Randy (wife Lynn) Hires from Waverly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Vicki was a graduate of Carrollton High School class of 1967 and later of Broward Community College with an Associate's Degree in Accounting. She worked for the City of Lauderhill. She loved her work and the people she worked with. Some of her passions in life included cooking, making crafts, and sewing. Her greatest passion though was children's ministry. She taught numerous Sunday School classes and often ministered in outreach missions, including an overseas trip to a Romanian orphanage. Vicki was also very gifted in music, singing and playing both the organ and trumpet for church services.



A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at New Hope Church in Southwest Ranches, Florida at 2 p.m. Local memorials may be made to District 1 Foundation for Quality Education c/o Rick Hires P.O. Box 112 Carrollton, IL 62016. HOLLYWOOD, FL. - On Thursday morning, Aug. 29, 2019, Vicki L. Buller passed into the presence of the Lord at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Miami, Florida surrounded by her immediate family.Vicki was 70 years old. Vicki was born in 1949 in Carrollton and is predeceased by her parents Jess and Niela Garrison Hires.She leaves behind her loving husband of 46 years, Randall Buller from Hollywood, Florida; her daughter, Anna Simon from Nordheim, Texas; her son, Nathan Buller from Amarillo, Texas; her two brothers, Rick (Patty) Hires from Carrollton and Randy (wife Lynn) Hires from Waverly; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Vicki was a graduate of Carrollton High School class of 1967 and later of Broward Community College with an Associate's Degree in Accounting. She worked for the City of Lauderhill. She loved her work and the people she worked with. Some of her passions in life included cooking, making crafts, and sewing. Her greatest passion though was children's ministry. She taught numerous Sunday School classes and often ministered in outreach missions, including an overseas trip to a Romanian orphanage. Vicki was also very gifted in music, singing and playing both the organ and trumpet for church services.A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, Sept. 6, at New Hope Church in Southwest Ranches, Florida at 2 p.m. Local memorials may be made to District 1 Foundation for Quality Education c/o Rick Hires P.O. Box 112 Carrollton, IL 62016. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close