On Thursday, May 7, 2020, Vickie Lynn Prunty, loving daughter, sister and mother of three children, passed away at Memorial Hospital in Springfield, IL at the age of 70. Vickie was born, April 12, 1950, in Jacksonville, IL to Verlin and Dolores (Williamson) Rolf. Vickie had a passion for reading, crocheting, and listening to "60s on 6", IL Divo and piano music. She was very creative and enjoyed making many craft items including baby blankets, wedding and baby photo albums and baby clothes. She was known for her infectious smile, her kind and compassionate spirit and her Christian faith. Vickie was immensely proud of her children, grandchildren and family and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Verlin. She is survived by her mother Dolores Rolf, sister, Mary (Richard) Evans, sister Sandy (Brad) Shireman, her three children, Cheri Hoots (Fiancé Shannon Tabor), Christopher Prunty (Kyle Looby) and Corey Prunty. Vickie is also survived by her two beautiful granddaughters Rylee and Laikyn McGuire who loved their "MeMaw" to the moon and back! Vickie also leaves behind her nieces Jody Shireman and Megan Evans and one nephew Rich Evans and many cousins. Even though Vickie was the biological mother of three children, she was considered a surrogate mom too many. She loved and thought of Kris (Hoots) Miller, Jeff Mueller, Keith Devlin, Jimmy and Wes Howerton, Corey Mathews and Andrew Vortman as her own. She served as a Taxi Mom to many of her daughter and sons friends from Bluffs over the years. She cared deeply for her family and friends and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was. She was always the first to offer help. She regularly sent birthday, anniversary, sympathy and thinking of you cards to many friends and family throughout the years including her church family. She always ensured that every child who came into her home was safe, healthy and happy. It would be wrong to say that Vickie lost her battle to illness because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always worried about her children and family first. When anyone else would have broken, Vickie stayed strong. Through her 7 ½ month illness, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in Vickie. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Arrangements are being handled by Daws Funeral Home in South Jacksonville, IL. Immediate family will gather for a graveside service at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 am with Rev. Richard Harre presiding. The family will be organizing a Celebration of Life to be scheduled after the social distancing restrictions are lifted. Memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in care of: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1585 Trinity Rd., Bluffs, IL 62621. Condolences may be left online at www.dawsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.