Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicky Lynn (Talkington) Fry. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Send Flowers Obituary

Vicky Lynn (Talkington) Fry, 69, recently of South Jacksonville, formerly of White Hall, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.



She was born on March 2, 1950 in White Hall, the daughter of Floyd and Goldie (McMillen) Talkington. She married Michael Fry on Dec. 13, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives.



Vicky is also survived by one daughter, Danette "Dani" (Brian) Glascock of South Jacksonville; one granddaughter, Samantha (John) Crull and her most precious great-granddaughter, Nola AnnMarie Crull (9 months), all of Jerseyville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her husband's family, Mike's daughter, Jamie (Mike) Statton; two granddaughters, Lexie and Katie all ofFairview, Tennessee; and two brothers, Jim (Paula) Fry and Bob (Mary) Fry, all of Jacksonville.



Preceding her in death are her parents; three brothers, Bruce, David and Dennis (in infancy) Talkington; four sisters, Brenda (Johnson) Richmond, Virginia Maltimore, Janice Scoggins, and Joyce Glenn.



Vicky graduated from North Greene High School in 1968. She dedicated nearly 45 years at White House Manufacturing/BUNN in White Hall until recently retiring in Jan. 2019 to become a full-time "great MeeMee". She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall and a life member of the South Jacksonville Fire Department Auxiliary. She was born, raised and proud to be a "Greene County Girl".



Vicky cherished each and every day with her family and friends and was extremely proud of her "three girls" (Dani, Sami and Nola). She was blessed beyond measure of the arrival of her great-granddaughter and always referred to her as "Sweet Baby Nola". Her main purpose in life was to make the memories and to teach her girls how to continue with special family traditions. Vicky's favorite pastimes apart from her family and friends, were going to Walmart, pulling weeds in her flower beds, and 'babysitting' her two grand-schnauzers, Max and Murphy.



The family would like to extend a huge thanks to the compassionate team at HSHS St. John's Hospice and HSHS St. John's Hospital for their exceptional care during Vicky's final months.



Casual dress is encouraged as all who knew Vicky, knew she loved blue jeans. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Jones Cemetery east of White Hall. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in Vicky's honor are suggested to the "Sweet Baby Nola Crull Education Fund". Condolences may be left online at Vicky Lynn (Talkington) Fry, 69, recently of South Jacksonville, formerly of White Hall, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.She was born on March 2, 1950 in White Hall, the daughter of Floyd and Goldie (McMillen) Talkington. She married Michael Fry on Dec. 13, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives.Vicky is also survived by one daughter, Danette "Dani" (Brian) Glascock of South Jacksonville; one granddaughter, Samantha (John) Crull and her most precious great-granddaughter, Nola AnnMarie Crull (9 months), all of Jerseyville; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her husband's family, Mike's daughter, Jamie (Mike) Statton; two granddaughters, Lexie and Katie all ofFairview, Tennessee; and two brothers, Jim (Paula) Fry and Bob (Mary) Fry, all of Jacksonville.Preceding her in death are her parents; three brothers, Bruce, David and Dennis (in infancy) Talkington; four sisters, Brenda (Johnson) Richmond, Virginia Maltimore, Janice Scoggins, and Joyce Glenn.Vicky graduated from North Greene High School in 1968. She dedicated nearly 45 years at White House Manufacturing/BUNN in White Hall until recently retiring in Jan. 2019 to become a full-time "great MeeMee". She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in White Hall and a life member of the South Jacksonville Fire Department Auxiliary. She was born, raised and proud to be a "Greene County Girl".Vicky cherished each and every day with her family and friends and was extremely proud of her "three girls" (Dani, Sami and Nola). She was blessed beyond measure of the arrival of her great-granddaughter and always referred to her as "Sweet Baby Nola". Her main purpose in life was to make the memories and to teach her girls how to continue with special family traditions. Vicky's favorite pastimes apart from her family and friends, were going to Walmart, pulling weeds in her flower beds, and 'babysitting' her two grand-schnauzers, Max and Murphy.The family would like to extend a huge thanks to the compassionate team at HSHS St. John's Hospice and HSHS St. John's Hospital for their exceptional care during Vicky's final months.Casual dress is encouraged as all who knew Vicky, knew she loved blue jeans. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in White Hall with burial to follow at Jones Cemetery east of White Hall. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials in Vicky's honor are suggested to the "Sweet Baby Nola Crull Education Fund". Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close