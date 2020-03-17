Vicky Sue Morris Outlaw, 65, of Jacksonville died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville.

She was born March 18, 1954, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Jack and Shirley Hoots Morris.

Vicky is survived by two daughters, Breian Outlaw of Armington and Ashley (Matt) Ito of Loveland, Colorado; five grandchildren, Kaylee Jones, Alyssa and Cameron Outlaw, and Olivia and Knox Ito; her mother, Shirley Morris of Jacksonville; four sisters, Cheryl (Pete) Irwin of wherever the wind takes them and formerly of Cary, North Carolina, Karen (Bill) Donovan of Jacksonville, Melody (Jerry) Kalebaugh of Rushville and Kathy Holle of Arlington, Texas; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Morris; and one brother, Steve Morris.

Vicky was retired from Cox Communications, where she had worked as a fleet operator.

She was a kind-hearted woman who loved her family, her pets, and giving to others. She was a collector of shoes and many beautiful things.

A private service will be held with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to PAWS. Williamson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.