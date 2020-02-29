Victoria Nicole Spradlin, infant daughter of James and Bridget Dean Spradlin of Jacksonville, was born and went to be with the Lord on Feb. 25, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She is survived by her parents and her maternal grandmother, Mary Dean of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Darrell Dean.

Victoria was loved by her parents and will be dearly missed.

Private services will be held. Williamson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be left online at Airsman-Hires.com.