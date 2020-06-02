Or Copy this URL to Share

Virgil C. Mitchell Jr., 69, formerly of Meredosia, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Wisconsin. He was born June 12, 1950, in Beardstown, the son of Virgil C. and Vivian B (French) Mitchell. He was known for selling seasonal items in Meredosia. Survivors include a daughter, Jolene (Steven) Hall of Versailles; and a granddaughter, Amelia Hall of Versailles.



