Virgil C. Mitchell Jr.
Virgil C. Mitchell Jr., 69, formerly of Meredosia, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in Wisconsin. He was born June 12, 1950, in Beardstown, the son of Virgil C. and Vivian B (French) Mitchell. He was known for selling seasonal items in Meredosia. Survivors include a daughter, Jolene (Steven) Hall of Versailles; and a granddaughter, Amelia Hall of Versailles.

Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
