ROODHOUSE — Virgil J. Hutton Jr., 91, of Roodhouse passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Boyd Hospital in Carrolton.

He was born June 27, 1928, the son of Virgil Ivan and Grace Mae Smith Hutton. He married Mariam Edith Tillery on June 5, 1948, in Paducah, Kentucky. She preceded him in death on June 9, 1998.

Surviving is a son, Gregory A. Hutton of Roodhouse; and a brother, Larry (Jean) Hutton of Holdrege, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his sister, Juanita Hoots; and a brother, Ronald Hutton.

Virgil was an Army veteran and was of the Baptist faith. He worked for Roodhouse township for 32 years.

A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Daws Family Funeral Home in Roodhouse with interment at Richwood Cemetery near Roodhouse. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Richwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at dawsfuneralhome.com.