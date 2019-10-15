Virgil "Butch" Watts, 75, of Jacksonville died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 4, 1944, in Jacksonville, the son of Virgil and Mary Elizabeth Woelfel Watts. He married Mary Louise Gaines Moore on June 29, 1985, and she survives, along with his beloved dogs, Toby and Dewy.
Butch also is survived by four children, Michelle (Fred) Brant, Aaron (Melissa Clark) Watts and Brian (Mary) Watts, all of Jacksonville, and Bill (Kissindra) Moore of Virden; seven grandchildren, Cody Brant, Derek Watts, Brock Moore, Logan Clark, Owen Blackorby, Chloe Watts and Shelby Moore; three sisters, Maryann (the late Tom) Hayes of Jacksonville, Kathleen (Roger) Pratt of Winchester and Eileen (Jerry) Suttles of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Butch drove a truck for Mike Kaiser for many years, and also had driven for Western Commercial, Western Asphalt and Rex Evans. He was an active member and devoted many hours to Prairie Land Heritage Museum. Butch loved working on tractors and participating in tractor pulls. He especially loved his dogs and grandchildren.
The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Williamson Funeral Home. A funeral procession will depart the funeral home at 1 p.m. Wednesday for Roberts Cemetery near Woodson, where a graveside service will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Washington University Eye Center Corneal Transplant Division or the . Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 15, 2019