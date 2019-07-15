Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Ann (Davis) Meyer. View Sign Service Information Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 (217)-323-2001 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Sager Funeral Home 202 East 8th Street Beardstown , IL 62618 View Map Funeral service 10:30 AM St. John's Lutheran Church Beardstown , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEARDSTOWN - Virginia Ann Meyer, 95, of Beardstown, passed away peacefully at Heritage Health on Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019.



She was born March 23, 1924, in Brocton, to Carl and Ruby Davis. She married George Kalb on Oct. 6, 1945 and he was killed June 3, 1946 in a B29 bomber flight training accident while serving in the Army Air Corp. She later married Robert Meyer of Thomasville on Nov. 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1985 in Beardstown. Their first child, a son, was still born on Sept. 13, 1948. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Sonna (John) Livesay of Pana; her son, Michael (Melissa) of Beardstown; her daughter, Pamela (Tim) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri; and her daughter, Sandra (Sam) Seward of St. Louis, Misouri; her 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) of O'Fallon, Missouri, Brad (Linda) Livesay of Bloomington, Jason Meyer of O'Fallon Missouri, Troy (Sam) Livesay of Pana, Clinton (Mallory) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri, Tara (Jarod) Schultz of O'Fallon, Missouri, Rob (Lauren) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri, Lauren (Greg) Nejelski of St. Louis, Missouri, Mitch Seward of Dallas Texas, Paige (Austin) Feigl of Oceanside, California; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Meyer of Beardstown, and her son, Greg Meyer of Idaho Springs, Colorado, as well as her parents and her two sisters, Freda Williams and Wanda Hendry, both of Brocton.



Virginia was a beautician before becoming a full-time mother and farmer's wife. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown where she taught Sunday school, served on altar guild, and was very active in Ladies Aid and Mission Society. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and she took much pride in caring for her landscaping and flowers. She was lovingly known as a social butterfly who dearly loved her church, her friends, and holidays … and she was the best Mom, Mam-ma, and Mam-ma Ginny that any family could ever want!!



A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials have been suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at BEARDSTOWN - Virginia Ann Meyer, 95, of Beardstown, passed away peacefully at Heritage Health on Saturday afternoon, July 13, 2019.She was born March 23, 1924, in Brocton, to Carl and Ruby Davis. She married George Kalb on Oct. 6, 1945 and he was killed June 3, 1946 in a B29 bomber flight training accident while serving in the Army Air Corp. She later married Robert Meyer of Thomasville on Nov. 29, 1947. He preceded her in death on July 1, 1985 in Beardstown. Their first child, a son, was still born on Sept. 13, 1948. Virginia is survived by her daughter, Sonna (John) Livesay of Pana; her son, Michael (Melissa) of Beardstown; her daughter, Pamela (Tim) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri; and her daughter, Sandra (Sam) Seward of St. Louis, Misouri; her 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Mandy) of O'Fallon, Missouri, Brad (Linda) Livesay of Bloomington, Jason Meyer of O'Fallon Missouri, Troy (Sam) Livesay of Pana, Clinton (Mallory) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri, Tara (Jarod) Schultz of O'Fallon, Missouri, Rob (Lauren) Shocklee of St. Louis, Missouri, Lauren (Greg) Nejelski of St. Louis, Missouri, Mitch Seward of Dallas Texas, Paige (Austin) Feigl of Oceanside, California; and 18 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Matthew Meyer of Beardstown, and her son, Greg Meyer of Idaho Springs, Colorado, as well as her parents and her two sisters, Freda Williams and Wanda Hendry, both of Brocton.Virginia was a beautician before becoming a full-time mother and farmer's wife. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown where she taught Sunday school, served on altar guild, and was very active in Ladies Aid and Mission Society. She enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and she took much pride in caring for her landscaping and flowers. She was lovingly known as a social butterfly who dearly loved her church, her friends, and holidays … and she was the best Mom, Mam-ma, and Mam-ma Ginny that any family could ever want!!A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. John's Lutheran Church in Beardstown with burial at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Sager Funeral Home in Beardstown. Memorials have been suggested to St. John's Lutheran Church or Heritage Health Activity Fund. Condolences may be left online at sagerfuneralhome.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on July 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close