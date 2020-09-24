CARROLLTON — Virginia Fay Weber, 87, of Rockbridge passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.

She was born Nov. 16, 1932, in Kane, the daughter of Clement and Leta Jackson Hartwick. She married H. Deneen Weber on Feb. 12, 1951, at Providence Baptist Church, east of Carrollton. He preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 2014.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Calentine-Lee of Newport News, Virginia, and Linda (Larry) Powers of Jacksonville; two grandchildren, Christina Cunningham of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Jason (Jennifer) Cunningham of Coventry, Rhode Island; three stepgrandchildren, Michael Lee, Mary Lee Toms and Christy Lee Donaldson, all of Virginia; two great-grandsons, Cameron and Caden Cunningham; seven great-stepgrandchildren, Ivy, Haley, Olivia, Nola, Ethan, Piper and Nicholas; a sister, Martha Sibley; two sisters-in-law, Jeanette Hartwick Gilbert and Evelyn Hartwick; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Roger Deneen Weber; a son-in-law, Roger Lee; a stepmother, Ada Young Hartwick; a sister, Doris Hartwick Weber; and two brothers, Francis and Paul Hartwick.

She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Greenfield. She was homemaker and enjoyed canning, gardening, reading, visiting with family and friends, and attending church. She was a devoted mother to her children.

Private funeral services will be Friday at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton with burial to follow at Providence Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Providence Cemetery. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.