CARROLLTON - Virginia M. Goodall, 91, of Jerseyville and formerly of Kane died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville.
Born in Kane on May 11, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Jesse M. and Catherine (Keaney) Cone.
On Feb. 28, 1948, she married Clyde Francis Goodall, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 16, 2003.
Surviving are her children, Leona Woolsey of Kane, Michael (wife, Debbie) Goodall of Franklin, Pat (wife, Valeria) Goodall of Carrollton and Jannette Goodall of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Michelle (Jeremy) Reiter, Cindy (Troy) Cowell, Brian Woolsey and Kristina (Charles) Clements, great-grandchildren, Katherine Woolsey, Joshua, Kristian and Kassandra Reiter and Ethan Cowell; and great-great-grandchildren, Elijah and Aubrey Copeland and Cora Trokey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a daughter, Katherine; a son-in-law, Hollan T. Woolsey; a granddaughter, Jennifer Goodall; and a sister, Mary Estes.
Virginia had worked at the old shoe factory in Jerseyville, as a nurse's aide and as a door greeter at Walmart in Jerseyville. She loved cooking, traveling - including visiting family in Ireland - crocheting, pets, gardening, and growing strawberries with her husband, and especially her family. She will be missed.
Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Carrollton. A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Carrollton with burial to follow at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Wrights. Memorials may be made to the activity fund at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Dec. 7, 2019