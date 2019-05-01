WINCHESTER — Virginia R. Ratliff, 90, of Jacksonville and formerly of Winchester passed away late Monday, April 29, 2019, in Jacksonville.
She was born Dec. 31, 1928, in White Hall, the daughter of the late Charles and Goldie Kite Hammon. She married Carl Ratliff Jr. on Oct. 8, 1950, in Ashland. He preceded her in death on May 16, 1991. Also preceding her were four brothers, six sisters and two great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Carl Ratliff III (wife, Vickie) of Ottawa, Ed Ratliff (wife, Maxette) of Bluffs, and Gregg Ratliff (wife, Debbie) of Pekin; a brother, Robert Hammon of California; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Virginia graduated from White Hall High School. She was a homemaker and a member of Winchester Christian Church.
A funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Coonrod Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be at Winchester City Cemetery. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. Friday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Winchester EMS or her church. Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 1, 2019