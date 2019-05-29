Vivian Frances O'Brien, 101, of Jacksonville died Monday, May 27, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville.
She was born July 19, 1917, in Virginia, the daughter of Harrison Benjamin and Ruth Plummer Heath. She married John F. "Jack" O'Brien on March 2, 1938, in Mexico, Missouri, and he preceded her in death on Aug. 16, 1998.
She is survived by two sons, James F. (Judy) O'Brien and Thomas L. (Sharon) O'Brien, both of Jacksonville; four grandchildren, Amy (David) O'Dell, Tracy Wood (companion, Joe Thomas), Marc (Lori) O'Brien and Julie (Shane) Kuykendall; and four great-grandchildren, Tyler Wood, Courtney O'Dell, Drew Kuykendall and Katie O'Brien.
Vivian attended grade school and high school in Virginia and graduated from Brown's Business College. Vivian worked for many years as a bookkeeper at The Emporium until her retirement in 1981. She was a member of Church of Our Saviour, Catholic Daughters of America, Altar and Rosary Society, and Alpha Iota Sorority.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Church of Our Saviour in Jacksonville, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Williamson Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to PAWS or Routt Catholic High School. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 29, 2019