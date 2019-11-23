Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian Joan (Christison) Knight. View Sign Service Information Airsman-Hires Funeral Home - White Hall 234 N. Main St. White Hall , IL 62092 (217)-374-2337 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM White Hall Presbyterian Church Funeral 2:00 PM White Hall Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

WHITE HALL — Vivian Joan Christison Knight, 87, of White Hall passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.



She was born to Carl and Marie Craddock Christison in Jacksonville on Sept. 9, 1932. Vivian married Clement Vedder Knight on June 22, 1952, in Jacksonville and he preceded her in death on June 25, 2018. They enjoyed more than 66 years together.



Vivian grew up in Jacksonville and graduated with Jacksonville High School's Class of 1950. After graduation, Vivian accepted a position with the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she lived for 2½ years. While in Washington, she met her future husband, Vedder Knight. They moved to White Hall in 1959 and bought Schmaltz Drugstore, renaming it City Drug Inc. Vivian worked beside her husband at City Drug until her retirement in 1990.



Vivian was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of White Hall and bowled on the City Drug Team for nearly 25 years.



Vivian enjoyed having family and friends around, and enjoyed playing cards and games. She and Vedder traveled the country by motorhome and had several international adventures. Vivan and Vedder were delighted to spend 24 years in sunny Clermont, Florida, as snowbirds. It was a beautiful life lived well with many deep and rich relationships.



Vivian was preceeded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Thomas; a sister, Marjorie (Don) Choate; and two brothers, Edward (Priscilla) Christison and Roy (Jean) Christison.



Vivian is survived by three children, William Vedder Knight of White Hall, Pamela (husband, Andrew) Pratt of Liberty, Missouri, and Janice (husband, Gary) Breece of White Hall; and a daughter-in-law, Cynthia Knight of Minneola, Florida. Vivian was blessed with six grandchildren, Lydia (Daniel) Bunch, Abigail Pratt, Jacob Breece, Joseph Breece, Samantha Knight and Zach Brannan; three stepgrandchildren, Rebecca, Andrew and Lauren Johnson; two great-grandchildren, Gideon and Simon Bunch; a sister-in-law, Ann Ash; and many nieces and nephews.



