GRIGGSVILLE — VIVIAN MARIE HILLIG ALLEN, 92, of Griggsville died at the Griggsville Estates June 26. A private family graveside will be held at Griggsville Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to be made to the Griggsville Estates. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.nieburfh.com. Niebur Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.