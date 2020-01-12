Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian N. Legreid. View Sign Service Information Hansen-Spear Funeral Home 1535 State Street Quincy , IL 62301 (217)-222-4907 Send Flowers Obituary

QUINCY - Vivian N. Legreid, 84, formerly of Quincy, passed from the world to eternal peace at 6:34 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in Holts Summit, Missouri.



She was born on July 6, 1935, in Cono Township, Iowa, the daughter of Carl and Bernice (Butterfield) Kress, who preceded her in death. Vivian was baptized on Aug. 3, 1947, and confirmed in September 1947 in the Methodist faith.



Vivian attended a one-room school house near Quasqueton, Iowa, until high school, completing her high school career at Quasqueton High School. She continued her education at the State



On June 12, 1955, at the United Methodist Church in Independence, Iowa, she was united in marriage to Omer A. Legreid. He preceded her in death on July 2, 2015.



She was confirmed in the Lutheran faith in February 1956.



During her entire 52-year nursing career, she worked in many hospital, clinics and nursing homes. She was a member of the Iowa Nurses Association (INA).



Vivian was very active in all aspects of the Lutheran Church, especially cleaning the sanctuary, helping in the kitchen and working to make every church function a success.



Vivian's passion in life was to help others and she was loved by all. She was a loyal caregiver to many, providing meals, medical assistance, conversation, household chores and rides to doctor appointments. Vivian enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking and walking in God's creation.



Vivian is survived by four children, Sonja J. (Keith) Richardson of Commerce City, Colorado, Benita L. Hinsey of Quincy, Kevin O. (Juanita) Legreid of Holts Summit, Missouri, and Lorna M. (Dennis Crowley) Legreid of Chapin; seven grandchildren, Rodney Debus, Shane Rued, Erin and Zachary Hinsey, Laurel (Brian) Jones, Caley Legreid and Amber Crowley; three great-grandchildren, Alexis Hull, Kierra Legreid and Willow Jones; three stepgrandchildren; eight great-stepgrandchildren; and four great-great-stepgrandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Omer, she was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, a sister and a great-stepgrandson.



Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Christ Lutheran Church in Quincy with the Rev. Jim Trutwin officiating. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, prior to the service, at Christ Lutheran Church.



