MOUNT STERLING — W. Dean Mountain, 84, died at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Dean was born to his parents, Earl and Gladys, at home in northwest Pike County near Fishhook on July 10, 1936. It was one of the hottest years on record at the time. His mother, Gladys, always said she tried to keep him outdoors in the shade as much as she could, fanning him while he slept.

Dean attended one-room schoolhouses until high school. He graduated from Perry High School in 1954.

Dean's first job was working for Elmer Bradbury at John Deere in Perry. Between high school and marriage, he lived in Quincy and worked as a machinist at Gardner-Denver Compressors. After marriage, he moved to Perry and worked for two Ford dealerships in Pittsfield and Mount Sterling. In 1960, he began working for CIPS (later Ameren) at the plant in Meredosia. He retired from CIPS as an electrician in 1998 after 38 years.

Dean married Vicki Thiele on June 22, 1957. Together they had three sons, Michael (d. 2014), Brian and Darin (Nikki). They also had five grandchildren, Travis, Candace, Kayla, Shane and Shannon Mountain; and three great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Mason and Kynsley Mountain. Two brothers, Wayne Mountain of Perry and Bill Mountain of Quincy, also survive.

Dean loved practical jokes. He taught his sons the enjoyment of a good, gentle laugh at another's expense, and they will no doubt carry on the tradition he began.

He was a talented craftsman. He had a small-engine repair business in Perry for many years. He spared no expense in a repair; he loved the challenge. He had tools to fix his tools! He and Vicki enjoyed picking up pecans in their and Darin's yards. They purchased a pecan-cracker, doing business as "Perry's Own Pecans" for many years.

Dean genuinely enjoyed mowing. Even after he entered an assisted living facility, he came home on weekends to mow his yard. After one mowing session, he hopped off the mower and said, "I mowed the s— outta that!"

He and Vicki enjoyed woodcrafts and craft shows. He loved a good auction and dragged home many treasures. His favorite "finds" were Keen Kutter merchandise. He collected clocks and all kinds of keys, especially skeleton keys. He owned hundreds of clocks and thousands of keys.

They also loved eating out and traveling by car. They would drive 100 miles out of their way to eat at a favorite restaurant. Dean loved fried fish, especially buffalo and catfish. They knew their favorite servers, and their servers knew them. One time, shortly before Christmas, they tipped their favorite server at Golden Corral in Quincy $100.

He loved his brothers, and nothing made him happier than spending time visiting and drinking coffee with them. They could and did spend hours and hours with each other. They relished each other's company. They held court at The Wagon Wheel, sitting around the Liars' Table. After the Wagon Wheel closed, they moved their multiple daily coffee conferences to The Pioneer Express.

Both of Dean's parents spent their final years in nursing homes. Dean and his brothers drove to visit each parent every single day.

Dean was preceded in death by his brother James "Jim"; his wife, Vicki; and his son, Michael "Mike".

He was much loved and is sorely missed.

Cremation will be accorded. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept 5, 2020, at Wilson Cemetery in Perry with Pastor Dave Kelly officiating. There will be no visitation.

Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association and may be left or mailed to Hendricker Funeral Home, 406 S. Capitol Ave., Mount Sterling, IL 62353.