Walter Conlee Caruthers, 75, of Waverly died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 18, 1945, in Waverly, son of the late Wayne and Rachel Carson Caruthers.

He married Linda Shekelton on Oct. 18, 1969, and she survives.

In addition to his wife of 50 years he is survived by his children, Carrie (Gary) Howell, Jill (Mike) Keeton and Shari (Todd) Edwards; grandchildren, Rachel Clark, Allison Howell, Kayla and Erik Keeton, and Lyol (Brooke), Carly and Adelynn Edwards. He also is survived by his siblings, Herschel, Rochelle, Bonnie, Jan and Rick.

Walt graduated from Waverly High School and was a lifelong farmer. He loved farming with Rick and raising and showing livestock with his kids and grandkids. He was a member of Waverly United Methodist Church and forever a lifetime member of 4-H. His love for life and all it entailed was passed on to his daughters and grandchildren. He loved nothing better than spending time with his family, friends and egg customers. His love for people, watching a Western and cheering on his grandchildren at fairs and sporting events will long be remembered.

"Get 'er done."

— WC

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Waverly United Methodist Church. Masks will be required to enter the church and only a certain number of attendees will be allowed in the church at one time as per CDC and state of Illinois guidelines. Funeral services will be private.

Memorials may be made to Talkington 4-H Club, c/o Neece-Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, 349 Tanner St., Waverly, IL 62692. Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.