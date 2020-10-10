Walter L. Meyer, 94, of Jacksonville died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Jacksonville, where he lived at home prior to a short stay at Passavant Area Hospital.

He was born Oct. 14, 1925, in Jacksonville, the son of Walter Henry and Eva Mae Johnson Meyer. He married Margery Gail Frost on Sept. 1, 1945, in Jacksonville and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2019.

He is survived by three brothers, Bill (Pat, deceased; Betty, life partner), Larry (Linda) and Jim (Jan, deceased), all of Jacksonville; one son, David (Gina) Meyer of Jacksonville; one daughter, Lori Nugent of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Justine (Alessandro) Devoto of Dallas, Texas, and Cole Nugent of Dallas, Texas; three stepgrandchildren, Alexa (Mike) Edwards of Chicago, Abby (Brett) Sechrist of Chicago and Mary (Bruce) Edmond of St. Louis; two great-stepgrandchildren, Evelyn and Amelia Sechrist; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Bob (surviving wife, Jo of Jacksonville).

Dr. Meyer attended the original Lafayette School for five years, where he was a charter member of Boy Scout Troop 103. He also served as "mayor" of Jacksonville for a day in 1941. During his senior year at Jacksonville High School, he and four classmates went to St. Louis to enlist in the U.S. Navy Air Force. For medical reasons, he did not pass; he later went to Chicago, where he attempted to enlist in another program. At that time, he was selected for the Navy's officer training program. Two weeks after turning 18, he reported to Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. As a naval officer candidate at Miami of Ohio, he was selected for premedical training in an accelerated program, completing three years of college in 20 months. While at Miami University, in addition to military training, he became a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

Returning to Jacksonville while waiting to for his next assignment, he joined the Labor union, and worked on roads for Sangamon Construction. On September 1, 1945, he married his high school sweetheart, Margery Frost. One week later, he started medical school at Washington University Medical School, St. Louis. He graduated from medical school in 1950. Following graduation, he began a four-year medical-surgical residency at St. Louis City Hospital.

In 1951, he transferred from the Navy to the Army, hoping for a European assignment. With the rank of captain, he began four years of military service. He served as the commanding officer of a clearing company hospital in Korea for one year. During his service in Korea, over the objection of a helicopter pilot, Walter recovered a seriously injured soldier, massaging the soldier's heart while the soldier was evacuated for surgery. The soldier survived. Walter was awarded the Army's highest commendation for non-combatants.

After his service in post-World War II Japan and Korea, Walter and his devoted wife, Marge, were happy to return home to Jacksonville. They opened his first medical office, hoping patients would come. Shortly after the office opened, they were surprised at home by a group of folks from Centenary United Methodist Church, some of whom had bandages and were "seeking medical help" while they brought furniture, food and fun to welcome their new doc. They assured the couple that their doc would always have plenty of patients in his Jacksonville office, and he did.

Walter and Marge led a life of service in Jacksonville and surrounding communities, where they loved and were loved by many. Based on childhood experiences during the Great Depression and on wartime experiences as a doctor in Korea, Doc Meyer provided medical care to those who needed it — making sure appropriate medical care was provided without regard to race, creed or financial condition. He also enjoyed participating in Passavant's Follies and supported theater in Jacksonville. In addition to his medical and volunteer work, Doc Meyer served as a member of Passavant Hospital's board of directors for many years. After his formal retirement, Doc Meyer continued serving the Jacksonville area community as a stroke support group volunteer and hospice visitor. He and his wife felt blessed throughout their lives by the love and kindness they received in Jacksonville.

Doc Meyer, who remained as a first responder to smallpox throughout his life, understood the complexities of communicable diseases like COVID-19. His family asks that folks who want to honor him do so in whatever way feels appropriate to them. Doc Meyer would absolutely understand and encourage people to make smart choices based on their personal medical situations.

Because of the pandemic and understanding that only 50 people can be in the funeral home at one time, a walk-through visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Face masks and social distancing are required. A private service for family only will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial at Diamond Grove Cemetery. Those who would like to honor Dr. Meyer are encouraged to line the route from the funeral home to the cemetery and wave from their cars as the funeral procession passes. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Dr. Meyer when large gatherings are permitted.

To have your communications shared with all family members, please send them to Lori Nugent (lori.meyer.nugent@gmail.com; 11543 Cromwell Circle, Dallas, TX 75229). She is coordinating their distribution.