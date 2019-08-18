Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanda E. Mayberry. View Sign Service Information Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 (217)-243-1010 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Funeral 11:00 AM Williamson Funeral Home 1405 Lincoln Avenue Jacksonville , IL 62650 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda E. Mayberry, 95, of Jacksonville, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Passavant Area Hospital.



She was born Feb. 6, 1924, in Mexico, Missouri, the daughter of George Maher and Georgia Ann Goodin Maher. She married Archer Dean Mayberry on July 4, 1942, and he preceded her in death on March 29, 1970.



She is survived by one daughter, Michele (Mickey) Quinones of Alexander; four grandchildren, Deirdre (Steve) Alexander, Tamara (Manish) Sumant, Michael (Carly) Quinones and Mackenzie Quinones; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Linda K. Isaacs (surviving husband, John of Jacksonville).



Mrs. Mayberry accompanied her husband in his military career to Tokyo, Japan, Okinawa, Japan and Stuttgart, Germany. She was later employed as a Bookkeeper at the New Jersey Burough of Oceanport for many years. She had been a member of Brooklyn United Methodist Church and the DAR. She was a friend of Bill W. and had been a volunteer at the Central New Jersey Blood Bank, the Army Community Service Center in New Jersey and Passavant Area Hospital. Mrs. Mayberry enjoyed reading and traveling.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Williamson Funeral Home with burial at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Passavant Area Hospital.

