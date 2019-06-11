GREENFIELD — Wanda G. Meng, 90, of Greenfield passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at White Hall Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born Aug. 9, 1928, in Western Mound Township in Macoupin County to Boyd E. and Grace (Pembrook) Frazier.
She married Louis B. Meng on July 25, 1948, in Greenfield and he preceded her in death on May 4, 2006.
Surviving are a daughter, Jackie (Dennis) Mourning of Charlotte, North Carolina; two sons, Mark of Greenfield and Philip (Angie) of Springfield; four grandchildren, Amy Mourning O'Brien of Charlotte, North Carolina, Abe Mourning of Lafayette, Louisiana, and Tyler and Noah Meng, both of Springfield; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sisters, Blondie Ewing and Irene Reed; and one brother, Edwin Frazier.
Wanda was an active member of Greenfield United Methodist Church. She was a lifelong resident of Greenfield and was loved by many.
A funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Wood Cemetery, north of Greenfield. Memorials are suggested to Greenfield United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be left at shields-bishopfh.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on June 11, 2019