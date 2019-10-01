Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel 117 S. Putnam St. Meredosia , IL 62665 (217)-584-1514 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel 117 S. Putnam St. Meredosia , IL 62665 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel 117 S. Putnam St. Meredosia , IL 62665 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wanda June VanHyning, 92, of Meredosia left this earth on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville to join her beloved husband, Robert, and daughter, Carolyn Jean.



She was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Meredosia to Emerson and Gertrude Laughary Rausch. She married Robert Eugene VanHyning on Sept. 5, 1948. They were blessed with almost 71 years together.



Most of Wanda's life was spent in Meredosia, where after her marriage she was a homemaker. She lovingly devoted more than 40 years to staying at home with their special-needs daughter. She and Robert were lifetime members of Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle. Wanda was known for her delicious fried fish and hushpuppies. She enjoyed needlework, including embroidery and cross stitch, and made many beautiful pieces for gifts. Her kids and grandkids spent lots of hours playing Yahtzee with her, much to Robert's dismay. Wanda enjoyed looking for pearls in mussel shells along the river, and she was an avid fan of Vince Gill.



Wanda is survived by her son and his wife, Clifford and Helen VanHyning of Meredosia; two grandchildren, Ben VanHyning and his wife, Jill, of Xenia, and Tonya Fisher and her husband, Jamie, of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren, Shani Quarton and her husband, Eric, Morgan Tolliver and her husband, Trey, Mitchell VanHyning, Brady VanHyning, Miley VanHyning, Meredith Fisher, Lydia Fisher, Anna Fisher and Grant Fisher; and one great-great-granddaughter, Quinn Quarton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Carolyn; her parents; two brothers, Clyde Emerson Rausch and Ellis Dale Rausch; one sister, Odessa Simon; and one half-sister, Loretta Smashey.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Health for the loving care given to both Wanda and Robert.



A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle or to Barton Stone Resident Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at Wanda June VanHyning, 92, of Meredosia left this earth on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Heritage Health in Jacksonville to join her beloved husband, Robert, and daughter, Carolyn Jean.She was born Aug. 21, 1927, in Meredosia to Emerson and Gertrude Laughary Rausch. She married Robert Eugene VanHyning on Sept. 5, 1948. They were blessed with almost 71 years together.Most of Wanda's life was spent in Meredosia, where after her marriage she was a homemaker. She lovingly devoted more than 40 years to staying at home with their special-needs daughter. She and Robert were lifetime members of Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle. Wanda was known for her delicious fried fish and hushpuppies. She enjoyed needlework, including embroidery and cross stitch, and made many beautiful pieces for gifts. Her kids and grandkids spent lots of hours playing Yahtzee with her, much to Robert's dismay. Wanda enjoyed looking for pearls in mussel shells along the river, and she was an avid fan of Vince Gill.Wanda is survived by her son and his wife, Clifford and Helen VanHyning of Meredosia; two grandchildren, Ben VanHyning and his wife, Jill, of Xenia, and Tonya Fisher and her husband, Jamie, of Quincy; nine great-grandchildren, Shani Quarton and her husband, Eric, Morgan Tolliver and her husband, Trey, Mitchell VanHyning, Brady VanHyning, Miley VanHyning, Meredith Fisher, Lydia Fisher, Anna Fisher and Grant Fisher; and one great-great-granddaughter, Quinn Quarton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her daughter, Carolyn; her parents; two brothers, Clyde Emerson Rausch and Ellis Dale Rausch; one sister, Odessa Simon; and one half-sister, Loretta Smashey.The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Heritage Health for the loving care given to both Wanda and Robert.A funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Gospel Tabernacle or to Barton Stone Resident Activity Fund. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com. Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Oct. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Jacksonville Journal-Courier Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close