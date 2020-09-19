Wanda Kay Smith, 73, of Virginia passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lloyd and Irma Sweatman Smith.

She is survived by three children, Jeff (Vera) Sims, Troy Sims and Jason Arnold, all of Virginia; four grandchildren, Cody (Jenna) Sims of Arnold, Missouri, Jessie Sims of Virginia, Kyler Sims of Arkansas and Jacob Arnold of Virginia; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Sims of Arnold, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Smith.

At her request, cremation will be accorded. Burial will follow at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the America Heart Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.