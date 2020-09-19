1/1
Wanda Kay Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Wanda Kay Smith, 73, of Virginia passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.

She was born Sept. 21, 1946, in Jacksonville, the daughter of Lloyd and Irma Sweatman Smith.

She is survived by three children, Jeff (Vera) Sims, Troy Sims and Jason Arnold, all of Virginia; four grandchildren, Cody (Jenna) Sims of Arnold, Missouri, Jessie Sims of Virginia, Kyler Sims of Arkansas and Jacob Arnold of Virginia; and one great-granddaughter, Kennedy Sims of Arnold, Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Smith.

At her request, cremation will be accorded. Burial will follow at a later date. Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the America Heart Association. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WILLIAMSON-AIRSMAN-HIRES FUNERAL HOME
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved