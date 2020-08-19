Wanda L. Kimler, 91, of Jacksonville and formerly of Independence, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born on Aug. 12, 1929, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Cecil Clifford and Edith Marie (Oertel) Yager. She graduated from high school in Burlington and then from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, with a degree in education. She taught elementary education in the Mount Pleasant area after graduation. On Oct. 21, 1951, she and Albert Lester Kimler were married in Burlington. He preceded her in death on Nov. 16, 1994. After his death, Mrs. Kimler moved to Jacksonville in 1998 to be near her family. She enjoyed helping to care for her grandchildren and attending their various activities. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. She sang in the church choir and also with the Jacksonville Symphony Society Chorale.

Mrs. Kimler is survived by her son, Greg (Terri) Kimler of Jacksonville; three grandsons, Grant Kimler of Jacksonville, Chase (Jordan) Kimler of O'Fallon and Pierce Kimler of Jacksonville; and two great-granddaughters, Ellie and Reese Kimler, both of O'Fallon. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Independence, Iowa. Memorials are suggested to Faith Lutheran Church in Jacksonville. White Funeral Home of Independence is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at White-MtHope.com.