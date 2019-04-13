Wanda M. Ruyle, 80, of Meredosia died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1938, in Concord, the daughter of Lester "Pete" and Vada Shirkey McDannald. She married John "Tucker" Ruyle Jr. on July 2, 1960, in Meredosia, and he survives.
She also is survived by one son, Patrick (Sherri) Ruyle of Winchester; one daughter, Cynthia "Cindy" (Aaron) Walker of Versailles; three grandchildren, Caleb (Breana Lovel) Ruyle, Kendall (Katie) Ruyle and Lance (Paige) McGinnis; two stepgrandchildren, Megan (Zach) Chenault and Courtney Walker; four great-grandchildren, Sadie, Brantley, Connor and Weston; and one sister, Yvonne (Kenneth) Lomelino of Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Ronald Joe McDannald.
Wanda was a 1957 graduate of Chapin High School. Early in her life, she worked for Illinois Power in Jacksonville until she moved to Texas with Tucker when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge, they returned home to Meredosia and she began working for the grocery store, retiring after 27 years. Wanda loved garage sales and Longaberger Baskets, and she was crazy about her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Meredosia, with burial at Oakland Cemetery. The family will meet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Meredosia Rescue Squad or Cass-Schuyler Area Hospice. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home, Meredosia Chapel
117 S. Putnam St.
Meredosia, IL 62665
(217) 584-1514
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Apr. 13, 2019