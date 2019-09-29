|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Daws Family Funeral Home, Winchester
WINCHESTER - Warren E. Lashmett, 78, of Winchester, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Warren's death came on what would have been his wife, Susan's 78th birthday.
He was born, Jan. 16, 1941, the youngest son of James and Minnie Smith Lashmett. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan B. Palmer, May 14, 1960. They shared 48 blessed years together before Susan's passing, Jan. 14, 2009.
Warren's greatest pride and joy was his family. He is survived by three children, Steven Warren Lashmett (wife, Heather) and Ellen Diann Peak (husband, Perry), both of Winchester and Michael Brett Lashmett (companion, Cheryl Jordan) of Gulf Shores, Alabama; eight grandchildren, Brandon Lashmett, Krysta Coon (husband, Ben), Jacob Peak (wife, Taylor), Hilary Lashmett (fiancé, Skyler), Emily Lashmett, Keeley Lashmett, Maddie Lashmett, and Allie Lashmett; and great- grandchildren, Kylar and Kade Coon and Baby girl Peak arriving in January.
He is also survived by three brothers, Dan Lashmett of Winchester, Jack (wife, Dorothy) Lashmett of Jacksonville and Larry (wife, Nancy) Lashmett of Winchester; and three sisters, Geraldine Agans of Savoy, Carol Sellars (husband, Bob) of Winchester and Linda Slagle (husband, Ron) of Winchester. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, George Lashmett, Jimmy Lashmett, William Lashmett, Wilma Shumaker, Thomas Lashmett, Ned Lashmett, Judy Patterson and Sara Lashmett.
Warren was a man of many talents. In his younger years, he and Susan worked together on their small rural Winchester farm. He was also employed by Illinois Rural Electric Co.; Lashmett Industries and was a shift supervisor at Celanese in Meredosia; retiring in 2006. Warren was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winchester, the Loyal Order of Moose, and a strong supporter of the NRA. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. He demonstrated and instilled an impeccable work ethic in everyone he encountered. To his family, he was a comforter, role model, friend, and especially a teacher.
Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Daws Family Funeral Home in Winchester with interment in the Winchester City Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at http://www.dawsfuneralhome.com
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on Sept. 29, 2019
