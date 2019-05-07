Warren F. Chatman, 55, of Louisville, Kentucky, and formerly of Jacksonville passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1964, in Jacksonville to Dorothy Anderson and the late John O. Anderson.
He is survived by two sons, Tevin and Yah-way Chatman; his mother, Dorothy Anderson; a sister, Ursula Cumber; many aunts and uncles, including Anna Belle Blue, Richard Gardner and Keith Gardner; as well as the Anderson family; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mr. Chatman enjoyed traveling.
A funeral will be at noon Friday, May 10, 2019, at Buchanan & Cody Funeral Home in Jacksonville. The family will meet friends from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service, at the funeral home. Private burial will be held later at Jacksonville East Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Dorothy Anderson to assist with expenses. Condolences may be left at buchanancody.com.
Published in Jacksonville Journal-Courier on May 7, 2019